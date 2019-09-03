



– Officials moved Tuesday to ban certain vaping products that critics say are getting kids sick.

Lawmakers in the Town of Hempstead say it is a call to arms, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

They want to be the first municipality on Long Island, but not the last, to ban the sale of flavored vaping products.

The legislation to be introduced on Tuesday.

“Banning the use of flavors to make it seem like it’s fun, like you’re having bubble gum, is what gets our children hooked on these devices at a very young age,” said Hempstead town supervisor Laura Gillen.

The united front in Hempstead included bipartisan leaders, doctors and parents, all supporting a ban of the flavored e-cigarette products they say gets kids hooked to nicotine and may be responsible for a recent rise in vaping related illnesses.

“As of August, (there have been) 215 cases across this country of severe lung damage caused by lung damage,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

MORE: Feds Probing Potential Links Between Vaping, Lung Illnesses

Laurie Ann Davis’ teen-aged son was recently rushed to the doctor with trouble breathing.

“He almost describes a heart attack,” she said. “He can’t breathe. He’s a singer, he can’t get his breath.”

Statistics show 3.6 million high school and middle school students are using e-cigarettes, and Hempstead officials say if one municipality passes the ban, others will follow to make an impact before students are hopelessly hooked.

Town Of Hempstead Calls For Banning Sale Of E-Cigarettes

Last week the CEO of JUUL said the recent health cases involving vaping are “worrisome” and had a message to consumers.

“Don’t vape. Don’t use JUUL,” said CEO Kevin Burns. “Don’t start using nicotine if you don’t have a preexisting relationship with nicotine. Don’t use the product. You’re not our target consumer.”

JUUL says its product is targeted at getting adults off nicotine, not teenagers.

”We have never marketed to youth and we never will,” JUUL said in a statement on Tuesday. “To avoid any misconceptions and to uphold our commitment to keeping nicotine out of the hands of underage users, our marketing efforts exclusively feature adult smokers who share their personal experiences about switching to JUUL products from combustible cigarettes – all conveyed in a style, tone and message tailored to current adult smokers.”

Hempstead officials don’t buy it. They want their flavor ban to be passed county-wide and beyond.

