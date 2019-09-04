



The district’s superintendent told CBS2’s Tony Aiello she’s confident none of the data was compromised.

Reading, writing and now ransomware. An attempted hack of the Monroe-Woodbury School District was foiled in the nick of time because it spends more than $100,000 a year on cyber security.

The desktop computers were dark and the printers were silent Wednesday, as Monroe-Woodbury labored to make sure its system is still in fine working order.

“We’ve been very, very proactive in making sure we have firewalls and security and software,” district Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said an alarm from the district’s cyber security monitoring service allowed officials to shut the network down before hackers could hold it for ransom.

Classes were cancelled at all seven schools, while data from backup servers was restored and student schedules were printed.

“Fortunately, at this point we don’t believe that any of our data has been breached, but we have a cyber security assessment team that is coming in and they will go through this process,” Rodriguez said. “It will take us a while, so for the time being we’re using paper and pen. We’re going back to the old days.”

It was a disruptive day for many families that planned on kids attending school.

“I’m the grandparent. I’m not working now, so it was easy for me to step in and take ’em for the day, but I’m sure there were plenty of other parents in the area that had to scramble make other arrangements,” Central Valley resident Gayla Fontana said.

When asked how she feels about the start of school being delayed, fifth grader Gabby Fontana said, “I don’t like it. I want to start school, because I like school.”

Just last week, the Rockville Centre School District on Long Island paid $88,000 to hackers and a high-ranking source in the state government told Aiello at least two upstate districts also got hacked this summer. The Monroe-Woodbury district has been upgrading its cyber security systems for years because of the growing threat.

Monroe-Woodbury is on track to open its schools on Thursday.