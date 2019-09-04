AT-A-GLANCE
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Facing numerous charges including criminal sexual activity and child pornography, embattled singer R. Kelly now has a trial date.
A judge has slated Kelly’s trial to begin on April 27, 2020.
The proceedings are expected to last about three weeks.
Kelly has been in federal custody since July 11 when he was arrested in connection with two separate federal cases in Chicago and New York.
His sisters say he has their support and hope he’ll eventually be set free.
“Everything that we’ve been going through, it’s a lot to digest but we’ll get through it. We’ll get through it as a family,” Lisa Kelly said.
“I’m just hoping that he gets freed, justice is served, fairness is done,” Cassandra Kelly added.
The singer’s attorney added that he hopes the judge will reconsider a decision to deny bail while Kelly awaits trial.
Kelly’s lawyer maintains the 52-year-old is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the public.