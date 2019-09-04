Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The family of a man killed in a tragic elevator accident is raising money to start a basketball program in his memory.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The family of a man killed in a tragic elevator accident is raising money to start a basketball program in his memory.
Sam Waisbren was crushed to death nearly two weeks ago when an elevator malfunctioned at his Kips Bay apartment building.
The 30-year-old from Wisconsin loved basketball and played on a team started by his dad when he was nine years old.
Now, his family is raising money for a program that will give kids from different backgrounds the opportunity to play.
“Everyone loved Sam. He was so kind and carefree and humorous. It’s really a testament to him,” said his father Charles Waisbren.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, a GoFundMe page had nearly $68,000 of the $100,000 goal.
Waisbren’s neighbors told CBS2 there were problems with the building’s elevators for months. His family plans to sue the building’s owner.