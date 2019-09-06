



There was an emotional exchange during the sentencing of an admitted drunk driver who crashed into a Nassau County police officer.

That officer was seriously injured and on Friday both men were in a Long Island courtroom.

There were tears inside the Mineola court and an extraordinary face-to-face exchange as Nassau police officer Willard Gomes spoke directly to the driver who left him with crippling injuries.

“I don’t hold any animosity toward him and I hope this sentence… I feel is just and I hope after the sentence he comes out to be a productive citizen,” Gomes said.

Gomes’ message to Keith Dillon: good must come of the crash on New Year’s morning 2018 when their paths crossed.

Gomes was on DWI patrol when he became the victim of drunk driver instead.

Dillon was out celebrating, sped away from a family fight, flooring it down Glen Cove Road when he crashed into the officer’s car with three times the legal limit of alcohol.

“This should be fair warning to anyone who decides to make this selfish foolish stupid choice again in this county we prosecute you and hold you accountable. These crimes are entirely preventable,” Madeline Singas, the Nassau County District Attorney said.

His left side crushed, Gomes suffered lasting injuries in the wreck.

Dillon, a former member of the Coast Guard, had been arrested for DWI before. He thanked the officer and through sobs said “from the bottom of my heart, I’m deeply sorry for my selfish and reckless actions that put you in this predicament… I hope one day you can forgive me for all the pain I’ve caused you.”

“I think he was trying to express he was very happy he didn’t kill him… He completely takes responsibility,” defense attorney Marc Gann said.

“Unfortunately his reckless actions caused injuries I have to deal with for the rest of my life,” Gomes added.

Dillon will now serve six to 12 years in prison.

Officer Gomes still has more surgery and rehab ahead but says he is not giving up his dream of returning to law enforcement.

The police commissioner told him he has a job on the force for as long as he wants one.