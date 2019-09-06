



New York State health officials may be one step closer to figuring out what’s landing vape users in the hospital.

The Department of Health is currently investigating 34 reports of severe pulmonary illness among 15 to 46-year-olds who used cannabis vape products.

Officials say high levels of vitamin E acetate were found in nearly all the samples they investigated.

Vitamin E acetate was not present in nicotine-based vape products.

“Vitamin E acetate is a commonly available nutritional supplement that is not known to cause harm when ingested as a vitamin supplement or applied to the skin,” the department said in a statement. “However, the Department continues to investigate its health effects when inhaled because its oil-like properties could be associated with the observed symptoms.”

The department added that, “Vitamin E acetate is not an approved additive for New York State Medical Marijuana Program-authorized vape products.”

Officials warn of pulmonary symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath and chest pain, as well as gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, along with fatigue, fever, headache and weight loss.

Any vape users who experience those symptoms are urged to contact their doctor immediately.

