



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Meet Pip and Panda, two furry brothers who are looking for forever homes.

Pip is a 2-and-a-half-year-old, 13 pound Pomeranian who loves to be petted and brushed, but most of all he really enjoys playing with you and his toys!

Panda, also 2-and-a-half-year-old, 11 pound Pomeranian, is a very sweet, loving, happy little fellow who just wants to be with you and do whatever you want to do.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Peter found his forever home with Cathy in New Jersey. Cathy’s last dog, Baby, was a Pekingese who resembled Peter. When she saw Peter on Furry Friend Finder, she fell immediately in love with him. Peter and Cathy spend their time playing with his toys, walking on the grass and hanging out at home. They are having a great time together!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.