



Westchester County health officials have confirmed a raccoon that attacked three people was rabid.

All three attacks happened in Port Chester on Sunday.

Officials say it first attacked an 84-year-old woman at the corner of Halstead and Madison avenues, and a short time later, it bit a 75-year-old man on Halstead Avenue.

The raccoon later attacked a 33-year-old man in the backyard of a home on Willett Avenue. According to officials, the man’s father killed the raccoon with a shovel and contacted the Port Chester Police Department.

The animal’s remains were tested for rabies, and the results came back positive.

All three people who were bitten are receiving rabies treatment.

Officials urge residents to stay away from any stray or wild animal that appears to be acting aggressively or strangely.

Residents can contact the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000 to report animal bites or contact with animals suspected of having rabies.

For more information about rabies, visit health.westchestergov.com/rabies or call (914) 813-5010.