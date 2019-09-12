



Hudson County’s largest city wants to rival the five boroughs when it comes to movie and TV production.

A warehouse will become a state-of-art Hollywood studios come 2020. Jersey City is welcoming the state’s largest movie studio complex.

“It’s a good things. Jobs. Better for the economy,” said resident Steve Dyas.

“As long as they’re employing people of the neighborhood and community, I’m all for it,” said a resident named Anwar.

Renderings show what the final project, called Caven Point Studios, is expected to look like. The 135,000 square foot facility will be built on Caven Point Avenue and will have three sound stages.

The city’s mayor says New Jersey’s new $85 million a year film and TV tax credits law is why this Hollywood dream has become a reality. Governor Phil Murphy signed that into law in July.

“We were big advocates for that,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. “And I think without the tax credits and incentives, I don’t think there would be the same interest in being here in Jersey City.”

The Tri-State Area has become a hub for film production in recent years. Lionsgate Studios announced it plans on building a facility in Yonkers by next year. There’s of course Kaufman Studios in Queens, and Steiner Studios in Brooklyn.

“We are going to rival Brooklyn for a share of the TV and movie market in the area. It’s grown, from what I understand. Only four shows are being filmed in New York City to over 150 now. And Jersey City should be attracting some of those jobs and dollars,” Fulop said.

Not everyone is on board with the plan.

“People need to be able to move in and around,” one person told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“Parking is key. Parking and moving around the city,” said Jersey City resident Wayne Harmon. He lives down the block from where the studios will be built. Though it’s mostly an industrial area, he still worries about congestion, since traffic is already a problem.

“It’s the people that live here every day, that have to go to the grocery store, the food store. And what about the old people, they have to live here also,” he said.

It may not have the Hollywood sign, but Jersey City has Hollywood ambition.

The studio is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

Various movie and television shows have been filmed in Jersey City recently, including the much anticipated Joaquin Phoenix movie “Joker.”