NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tonight the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates will take part in a three-hour debate in Houston, Texas.
The lineup includes current front runner Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
This will be the first time Warren and Biden appear on the debate stage together.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also made the list, along with New York businessman Andrew Yang.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio didn’t make the cut, and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand withdrew from the race last month.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro will also take part in tonight’s debate.
It will air from 8 to 11 p.m. on ABC. Watch CBSN for live coverage before, during and after.