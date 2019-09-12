Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of beating a Jewish man with a large paving stone last month in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Abraham Gopin told CBS2 he was jogging in Lincoln Terrace Park around 7:30 a.m. on August 27 when he was attacked.
The suspect allegedly yelled a slur, punched Gopin several times in the head, and then hit the 63-year-old with the stone.
Gopin, a father of 10 and grandfather, broke suffered a broken nose and lost teeth.
“He was for certain looking to kill,” he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. “No doubt about it.”
The NYPD says there have been at least 146 anti-Semitic hate crime complaints so far this year – up from 88 in the same time last year.