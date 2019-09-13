Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest connected to a string of burglaries – all at the same church in New Jersey.
Authorities say after yet another theft at St. Agnes Church in Paterson Friday morning, they arrested 35-year-old Antonio Figueroa.
Investigators believe he’s the man caught on surveillance video during four other burglaries at St. Agnes over the past month.
In total, about $1,500 in cash was stolen from the church during those break-ins.