



Police have released shocking new surveillance video of the suspects they say left a body on a Harlem street

Investigators have identified the victim as Anthony Lewis, a 27-year-old man from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

They say his body was found wrapped in a rolled-up red carpet, outside a Starbucks on 145th Street Thursday morning.

Now the NYPD is getting new insight into who may have left him there.

Surveillance video from that night captured two men wearing baseball caps, pushing a Target shopping cart down West 145th, with the rolled-up carpet on top.

This happened at around 2:30 a.m. – just hours before the body was found.

The disturbing video also shows a passer-by on a bicycle, ride right past the scene.

The body wasn’t discovered until about 6 a.m. when a man passing by spotted what he thought were feet hanging from the carpet and called police.

Later, a concierge at a nearby building told police he saw the two men pushing a shopping cart toward the scene.

“We don’t have this kind of stuff happen here, not here,” said James Greene. He’s been the concierge at the Langston for 13 years. He says he saw the people who dumped the body on the building’s surveillance tape.

“Two people walked by with a shopping cart, the shopping cart is over there now. They walked by and dumped it over there by my car,” Greene said.

The suspected cart was found nearby a short time later.

On Friday, the medical examiner determined that Lewis died of a gunshot wound to the chest before being dumped on the street.

Police are still trying to determine where he died and who was responsible.

