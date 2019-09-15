



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Nigel and Baby.

Nigel is a 1-and-a-half-year-old Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix. He does shed a little bit. Nigel is shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he loves being petted. He also likes to play with other small dogs.

Baby is a 4-year-old Shih Tzu mix. Baby weighs 12 pounds. She does not shed and is housebroken. Baby really enjoys her walks. Though Baby likes playing with the other small dogs, we think at home, she wants to be your one and only and get all of the attention.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Ella, the 11-year-old Pomeranian, went home with Noreen and Jerry to Staten Island. They told us that they adore Ella. Ella has some arthritis, so for longer walks, she enjoys traveling in her stroller. Ella has made new friends and really loves her new home.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.