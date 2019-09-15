Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an Uber driver to death in the Bronx earlier this year.
Police said Sunday that 24-year-old Malik Evans had been arrested in connection to the incident.
Officers were sent to Hutchinson River Parkway East for a report of an assault just after 9 p.m. on March 2.
At the scene, they found 27-year-old Ganiou Gandonou, of the Bronx, sitting inside a vehicle. Gandonou was suffering from stab wounds to his neck and torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Gandonou was driving for Uber at the time.
Evans is facing charges of murder, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.