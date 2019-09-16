Comments
HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The City of Hoboken begins Phase 1 of its water main upgrade, a project expected to take eight months to complete.
In all, 15 blocks worth of water mains will be replaced.
Construction begins Monday on Monroe Street between Eighth and 11th streets.
The upgrades come after years of water main breaks have caused flooding and damage on Hoboken streets.
There were a total of 17 breaks over a stretch of 65 days last summer. Some flooded basements and even a PATH station.
More than 7,000 feet of old service lines will be replaced.
The project will also include repaved streets and Vision Zero safety improvements such as high-visibility crosswalks and enhanced bicycle lanes.