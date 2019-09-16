



— Three young girls are without a father after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Crown Heights. As they grieve, police continue their search for the suspect’s car, caught on camera dragging the victim down the street.

Raven O’Hara promised to stay strong for her daughters, but she could not hold back tears Monday thinking about how her children’s father was brutally killed on Sunday morning.

“I’m just feeling hurt. Kassim was the first love of my life. We were together for nearly eight years, and I’m just concerned for my kids,” O’Hara told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

Kassim Williams, 30, had three young daughters, two of them with O’Hara. Police say he was killed on Albany Avenue when a grey sedan ran him over and did not stop. Surveillance video shows the suspect’s car dragging the victim down the street, the force knocking the shoes off his feet.

“I wish you’d turn yourself in because that was someone’s son, father, uncle,” Sharlette Lindsay said.

The NYPD has put up a sign in the neighborhood asking for tips leading to the driver’s arrest.

Meanwhile, friends created a memorial Monday filled with candles and pictures to honor Williams’ memory.

“He was an amazing dad, He was for his kids. He loved all his daughters. They were daddy’s girls,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara said even though she and Matthews broke off their relationship earlier this year, he was always there to encourage her and her children to follow their dreams.

“We was just inseparable. We understood each other very well. Nobody could compare. We’ve went through everything together from the ground up,” O’Hara said.

Now, she and her daughters have to carry on without a man they said was their source of strength.

Witnesses said the suspect was speeding at the time of the crash, Police said the suspect’s vehicle damaged other cars on the street.