A potential ban on chocolate milk is actually nothing new. Back in 2006, when city public schools banned whole milk, it briefly considered a ban on flavored milk, the high content of sugar being the main reason why.

According to the Department of Health, 4 in every 10 elementary school children are overweight or obese. The department has been in favor of the ban for quite some time now, posting on its website that children who drink chocolate milk twice a day consume about 80 grams of sugar each week. That adds up to six pounds of sugar a year.

However, some parents argue that chocolate milk is their child’s only source of calcium, and if it were to be taken off the shelves, their child would opt for juice or soda over white milk.

“Children need milk in their system. They’re not going to be full. What are they going to give them? Juice? Water? Water is hydrating, but it’s not enough,” mother Crystal Rodriguez Pritchett said.

“The lunches have improved incredibly,” mother Lori Horsely added. “I don’t think chocolate milk is going to make or break the kids’ eating. I think they should leave it alone, let them have something.”

The Department of Education told CBSN New York its priority is the health and well being of students and that no decision has been made about chocolate milk just yet.