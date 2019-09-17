Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a push for more bike lanes on New York City’s streets.
Web Extra: Corey Johnson, Advocates Rally For ‘Streets Master Plan’ Bill
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called Tuesday for passage of his “Streets Master Plan” bill.
The bill would create 50 miles of protected bike lanes and 30 miles of bus lanes per year.
The council speaker says his plan will make streets safer for pedestrians and ease congestion.
“I don’t think it’s crazy to dream about a city where getting around is not just miserable, but maybe it’s actually pleasant to get around in New York City. We know, we know how to get there,” Johnson said.
Johnson says his plan will also expand the number of intersections accessible for people with disabilities citywide.