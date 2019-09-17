



– New York state health officials will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the governor’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes

The meeting comes as health officials in California confirm a seventh person has died in the U.S. from lung disease related to vaping.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the emergency executive action on Sunday to help crackdown on the vaping crisis. The ban would affect all flavors expect for tobacco and menthol.

“Names like bubble gum, cotton candy, Cap’n Crunch … these are obviously targeted to young people and highly effective at targeting young people,” Cuomo said.

Today the Public Health and Health Planning Council will recommend the order and discuss regulations.

The ban could be enforced next month.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump said his administration was trying to ban all non-tobacco flavored vaping products from the market, but Cuomo said he’s not willing to wait for action from the federal government.

“I’ve been disappointed time and time and time again. The political influence of these companies is not to be underestimated. These are very powerful business interests. If you listen to their spokespeople, they threaten the president politically with the power of their user, customer base, which is now addicted, so I’m not relying or waiting for the federal government,” Cuomo said.

Watch: What You Need To Know About Vaping-Related Illnesses:

Several organizations released statements after Cuomo’s announcement, urging stronger action.