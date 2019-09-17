



A 16-year-old died overnight after being stabbed during a brawl outside a pizzeria on Long Island.

Another teen was hurt in the fight involving dozens of students Monday in Oceanside.

Police identified the 16-year-old victim as Khaseem Morris. He was stabbed in the chest and later died from his injuries.

The 18-year-old victim suffered a broken arm.

The fight broke out between two groups of teenage boys around 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall on Brower Avenue. Cellphone video showed one group kicking and punching a teen, while others stood by and watched.

“Might’ve been over a female, might’ve been over school rivalry. But we’re leaning toward the first part of that,” Nassau County Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick told reporters.

Officers blocked off the parking lot as they searched for evidence. Investigators said they’re reviewing video and questioning some of the 50 teens who were at the scene.

“I’m in shock… Oceanside?” said parent Anna Vargas. “This is a very safe area. So you send your children by the school because there’s never any problem like that.”

Police said the strip mall is a common hang out for teens after school. They said five to seven boys went there to start trouble and possibly know the teens they targeted.

“This has been and always has been a local gathering for at least Oceanside High School to spill out and to the pizzeria and all the stores here,” Fitzpatrick said. “Now, if these kids are from another area and came with a vendetta, whatever their motive was, they knew where to find them.”

Investigators did not recover the weapon used in the deadly stabbing, but said they know the suspects they’re looking for.