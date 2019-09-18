



— Investigators are stepping up the search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez after she vanished from a Bridgeton park on Monday afternoon. Police say they now believe she was lured away from a playground after conducting more interviews with people in the park.

Dulce was last seen playing on the swings with her younger brother at the Bridgeton City Park, reports KYW-TV.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant, black and white pants, and white shoes. She was reported missing sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. from the playground at the Bridgeton park on Monday.

First responders searched all Monday evening, then all day Tuesday, finding no signs of Dulce.

Then late Tuesday evening, New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert, saying she’s been abducted. Police say detectives developed new information by doing a second round of interviews with people in the park around the time of Dulce’s disappearance.

They now believe a man in a minivan took the little girl. They don’t know if he’s familiar to her or a complete stranger.

The suspect is described as a man standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He has no facial hair but he does have acne.

Police say he was last seen wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt. He was driving a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows.

Volunteers are continuing to search around Bridgeton for Dulce.

“It’s very emotional, tons of different stories, but I’m not here for any of that, none of us are, we’re just here to try to find her, the little girl. I don’t care where she’s at, we just want to make sure she’s OK,” Kristen Dill said.

If you have any information, please call police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411.