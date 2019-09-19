



Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris.

Police said Morris was stabbed in the chest Monday during a prearranged fight outside a strip mall in Oceanside. A 17-year-old was also injured.

Investigators believe the brawl was over a girl.

“He didn’t deserve to go out like this,’” Morris’ sister, Keyanna Morris, told CBS2.

Morris’ family said he was new to Oceanside and excited to start his senior year, where he quickly made friends.

“Everyone loved him, and he loved everyone,” she said. “He was amazing.”

Police said of the more than 50 people that witnessed the fight, only a few called 911. Many just stood by watching or recording the attack.

“This can’t go on. Your friends are dying while you stand there and video it. That’s egregious,” said Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Flach was one of six or seven teens seen on video. It’s unclear whether the others will face charges.

He’s expected to appear in court around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.