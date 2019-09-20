



Tens of thousands of students in the Tri-State Area and around the world are staging climate change protests today ahead of next week’s summit at the United Nations

The students are calling on world leaders to adopt urgent measures to stop global warming.

Rallies are planned across New York City, with the largest in Foley Square. Hundreds of protesters are expected to show up.

With a parent’s approval, city students won’t get into any trouble for attending. The Department of Education is excusing them from school for the rallies.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to address the crowd. The 16-year-old is one of 21 other young people who filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government.

She also made headlines by sailing across the Atlantic in a zero-emissions yacht.

Thunberg says world leaders need to listen to scientific reports that include data on rising sea temperatures, which will increase the intensity of hurricanes, like the one that most recently destroyed parts of the Bahamas.

“How we can get more young people involved — I think to just tell them the truth, tell them how it is,” said Thunberg. “Because when I found out how it actually was, that made me furious so I wanted to do something about it.”

Already today, thousands of students in Sydney, Australia walked out of their classrooms.

Here in the U.S., 800 events are planned across the country. The one in Foley Square will start at 12 p.m. and end with a march to Battery Park.