



The FDA announced on Thursday that Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling several batches of their Losartan Potassium tablets.

“Trace amounts” of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid – a known carcinogen – have been found in the medication and several others that were recalled last year.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling the following medications:

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count

NDC: 13668-409-10

Batch No.: 4DU2E009

Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-115-90

Batch No.: 4DU3E009

Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count

NDC: 13668-115-10

Batch No.: 4DU3D018

Expiration: 02/28/2021

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-116-90

Batch No.: BEF7D051

Expiration: 11/30/2020

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-118-90

Batch No.: 4P04D007

Expiration: 07/31/2020

The FDA warning patients using any of these drugs to contact their doctor before they stop using Losartan completely.

“Losartan is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy, and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients,” FDA officials explained in a statement.

Patients with medical questions about the recall or who want to report an adverse reaction to the drug are ask to contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at 1-800-912-9561.

A different carcinogen, NDMA, has also been found in the heartburn drug Zantac recently.

The drug maker producing generic versions of Zantac has already stopped distributing the medicine but a recall has not been issued at this point.