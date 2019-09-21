



It’s an oldie but a goodie – and when Jennifer Lopez wears it – it never goes out of style.

Bronx-native J-Lo won Milan Fashion Week on Friday, wowing the crowd at Versace when she emerged wearing an even more revealing version of the jungle dress that broke the internet nearly 20 years ago!

Building up to the big reveal, Donatella Versace announced from backstage a Google search for “Versace jungle dress,” and a dome ceiling above the circular runway filled with images of J-Lo wearing the 2000 Versace dress at the Grammys.

Then Versace intoned: “The REAL jungle dress,” and Lopez appeared in an updated version of the iconic gown, which maintained the plunging neckline but in a sleeveless version and with a train that billowed below the open back. Not a smart phone remained dormant as the fashion crowd jostled to catch video of the fashion ah-ha moment.

The original jungle dress made not only fashion history, but Google history. According to Versace’s press notes, millions of people searched Google in an effort to see the dress, inspiring tech giant to create Google Images.

“The world had the same reaction: jaw-dropping,” Versace said in show notes. “Today we live in a technological world, but back then, one event promoted the creation of a new tool that now has become part of our lives.”

The ageless 50-year-old from New York continues to wow her fans as she seems even younger today than she was when she originally wore the famous “green dress” at age 30.

Personal trainers say a lot of people go to the gym with pictures of Lopez, asking to look like her. They say it’s possible. It just takes a lot of perseverance.

“She’s using weight training, but she’s not using loads heavy enough to get bulky, and her diet is very clean so she ends up losing a lot of weight and keeping a very thin physique,” Mitchel Reynolds of Focus Integrated Fitness told CBS2 in July, after J-Lo celebrated her 50th birthday.

The actress and singer obviously has a lot of help, from having a personal chef, to a personal trainer, and a fiance in baseball legend Alex Rodriguez who is the perfect workout partner.

But even so, pop culture expert Brian Balthazar said there’s ways we can emulate.

“I think there is this mindset, ‘Oh, we stop looking good in our 40s and 50s,’ and that is simply not true. Look at J-lo. She is showing us all how fabulous you can be at any age,” Balthazar said.

It was clear on Friday that the local superstar definitely still has the confidence to pull off her famous looks from two decades ago!

