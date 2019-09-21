CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Suspect Also Charged In Connection To 2 Other Incidents
LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of sexually abusing a woman in Nassau County has been arrested.

Police say a man followed a woman into her Levittown home and groped her on Sept. 12, 2019. (Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Twenty-year-old Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, of Plainview, allegedly followed a 43-year-old woman into her Levittown home on Sept. 12 and groped her before running back to his vehicle and driving off.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage.

Police say Jiminez-Maradiaga was also responsible for at least two other assaults.

On Sept. 9, Jiminez-Maradiaga allegedly approached a 27-year-old woman as she was jogging in Plainview and violently grabbed her inappropriately.

Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga (Credit: Nassau County Police)

He’s also accused of following and violently grabbing a 27-year-old woman in Garden City Plaza on Sept. 19.

Jiminez-Maradiaga has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse.

Police ask any other possible victims to call 516-573-4022.

