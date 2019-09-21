



Twenty-year-old Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, of Plainview, allegedly followed a 43-year-old woman into her Levittown home on Sept. 12 and groped her before running back to his vehicle and driving off.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage.

Police say Jiminez-Maradiaga was also responsible for at least two other assaults.

On Sept. 9, Jiminez-Maradiaga allegedly approached a 27-year-old woman as she was jogging in Plainview and violently grabbed her inappropriately.

He’s also accused of following and violently grabbing a 27-year-old woman in Garden City Plaza on Sept. 19.

Jiminez-Maradiaga has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse.

Police ask any other possible victims to call 516-573-4022.