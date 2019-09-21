Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old boy on his bicycle has been killed after being struck by a dump truck in Queens.
Police tell CBS2 the teen was riding his bike eastbound on Borden Avenue in Long Island City when the vehicle made a right turn onto 11th Street and hit the boy around 2 p.m. Saturday.
First responders identified the victim as 14-year-old Mario Venezuela of Queens. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of that truck remained at the scene and police have not made any arrests at this time. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is still looking into the accident.
