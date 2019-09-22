Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority board is expected to vote on a $54 billion capital spending plan Monday.
The money would cover projects intended to transform riders’ commute over the next five years.
Highlights of the plan include signal modernization, increased station accessibility and new subway cars.
The meeting will be livestreamed at service.mta.info/webcastplayer beginning 8 a.m. Monday.