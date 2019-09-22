CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Service on the F train was back to normal Sunday morning after a subway derailment Saturday night.

Two wheels of a Manhattan-bound F train jumped the tracks just before 8 p.m. between Parsons and Sutphin boulevards.

Officials say the emergency brakes were automatically activated.

F train service was suspended in both directions between the Briarwood and Jamaica 179th Street stations.

Nearly 200 passengers were evacuated. No one was hurt.

The MTA is also investigating why a third rail protection mat, which is usually used by maintenance workers, was found underneath the train.

