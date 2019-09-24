Comments
WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An army soldier has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a West Point cadet this summer.
WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An army soldier has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a West Point cadet this summer.
Christopher Morgan was killed and 21 others were injured when their military vehicle overturned on the way to a training exercise outside campus in June.
The U.S. Army says the soldier, from the Third Infantry Division is also charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and dereliction of duty. It’s believed that soldier was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
The 22-year-old Morgan was from West Orange, New Jersey and was due to graduate from the famed military academy next year.
He received full military honors before his burial at the historic West Point Cemetery.