



Federal immigration officials say two alleged child rapists are on the run after authorities in New York and New Jersey refused to hold the suspects in jail for ICE.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Mexican nationals were each taken into custody for separate incidents in the Tri-state area on charges they sexually assaulted a minor.

Despite requests that the men be held in jail until officers from ICE could pick them up, local law enforcement in both states released the suspects back into the public.

ICE says the first man — Luciano Trejo-Dominguez – was arrested by Vineland, New Jersey police for allegedly restraining and sexually assaulting a child younger than 16 on Aug. 12

Over the next two days, ICE and Pacific Enforcement Response Center both filed detainers to have Trejo-Dominguez held at the Cumberland County Jail. Those requests were denied and the alleged rapist was released on Aug. 23.

Trejo-Dominguez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault of a victim 13-15 years-old, criminal restraint, criminal sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The other man – Joaquin Rodriguez Quiroz – was arrested by police in New York’s Westchester County on 3rd-degree rape charges on Sept. 6.

Quiroz allegedly raped a minor under 17 years-old, which is a class-E felony in New York.

ICE again lodged a detainer request with the Westchester County Jail on Sept. 7, but the Mexican national was released after posting bond.

Both New York and New Jersey politicians have publicly announced their opposition to immigration enforcement officers operating within the Tri-state area – searching for suspects who are in the U.S. illegally.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy went as far as to adopt a “sanctuary state” policy for local authorities to follow when dealing with ICE.

ICE has classified both men as fugitives and are asking anyone with information on where either of the child rape suspects are to call 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.