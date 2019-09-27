



The New York Giants are coming off their first win of the season, holding off Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. They’ll look to add another in Week 4, and their chances are pretty good. They host the 0-3 Washington Redskins, who were just pushed around by the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Daniel Jones threw for 336 yards in his debut and connected on 23 of his 36 pass attempts, two of which went for touchdowns. That was the good news. The bad news, aside from the defense giving up about 500 yards of offense, was the injury to Saquon Barkley. The running back, who hurt his ankle and was seen in a boot along the sidelines in the second half, will be out for about four to six weeks.

Wayne Gallman will start at running back in place of the injured Barkley. His production won’t match that of the injured Giants star, but Jones has other options to turn to on offense.

According to Rick Ritter, anchor for WJZ Baltimore and host of the Ravens postgame show Purple Connection, “Jones has the talent around him to make plays. He’s got Sterling Shepard on the perimeter. He’s got Evan Engram, the second-year tight end out of Ole Miss, who’s looked nothing short of a freak, to say the least, over the past couple weeks.”

Further, the Redskins defense, which was solid last season, has not been very good in 2019. Carson Wentz threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns against them in the opener. The Cowboys ran for 213 yards in Week 2. Opposing teams are averaging over 31 points per game. Though the Skins defense can hardly be blamed for Case Keenum’s pick-6 in the first quarter against the Bears.

“A lot of fans, they have been questioning,” says Ritter. “Will [Dwayne] Haskins go in this week? Will he replace Case Keenum? They’re sticking with Keenum, and I don’t think it’s going to bode well for the Redskins.”

Keenum doesn’t have a whole lot of help.” [He’s] not getting a lot of protection up front,” observed Ritter. “That offensive line has not been good. Now part of that, Trent Williams, he’s still holding out. He’s a big piece of that offensive line. And really just not the skill on the perimeter to do much.”

Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who’s caught a touchdown in each of the team’s first three games, has been a nice surprise. But tight end Jordan Reed remains sidelined with a concussion, and aging running back Adrian Peterson has been ineffective, when active.

The clock is ticking on head coach Jay Gruden’s tenure in Washington. But things are looking up in New York, at least for Giants fans. Ritter agrees. “I think the Giants pull this one out. Daniel Jones gets a win in his first home start in New York.”

The Giants play the Redskins Sunday @ 1 p.m. ET.