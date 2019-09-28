



— A man and a teenager have been arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting an Uber driver in New Jersey

New Jersey State Police say an Uber driver picked up 20-year-old Cashovey McCallum, of Newark, and a 17-year-old boy in Irvington Township on Aug. 3.

After they got in the car, McCallum and the teen said they wanted to change their destination. The driver told them to use the Uber app to enter the new address, but McCallum and the teen said both of their cell phones were dead and asked if they could use the driver’s phone.

While the two passengers had the driver’s phone, they allegedly transferred money from the driver’s Uber account into an unknown account.

At some point during the trip, the driver realized his earnings for the day had been transferred and his text messages had been deleted.

The driver then stopped his car on the Garden State Parkway exit ramp in Paramus and confronted the passengers.

McCallum and the teen allegedly assaulted the driver and brandished a handgun before getting out of the car and running away.

The Uber driver went to a state police station to report the incident.

McCallum and the teen were later caught and arrested in Newark.

Both are facing multiple charges, including robbery and aggravated assault.