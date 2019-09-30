'FRIENDLY FIRE'NYPD Confirms Officer Brian Mulkeen Was Killed By Rounds Fired By Fellow Police
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Congressman Chris Collins resigned Monday, one day before he’s expected to plead guilty to insider trading.

Collins, a Republican from the Buffalo area, is accused of leaking confidential information.

He’s expected to enter the plea Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, where he faced conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud charges.

Collins was one of the first members of Congress to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

His resignation will take effect Tuesday when Congress meets for a brief session.

