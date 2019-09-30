



— A woman being treated for cancer said she was touched by the kindness of two NYPD officers who went out of their way to help her get to a doctor’s appointment

Gabriella Demassi and her parents were driving to an important appointment in Midtown last week when they got caught in massive traffic caused by the United Nations General Assembly.

Demassi, 28, posted about the experience on Instagram shortly after it happened on Thursday in hopes of finding and thanking the officers, CBSN New York’s Kiran Dhillon reported. She said the traffic was so bad, she eventually got out of the car and thought she might have to walk to the hospital.

That’s when she asked two nearby police officers for help.

The two men stepped in and began directing traffic. She said the officers personally escorted the vehicle until the path was clear. In the process she said they were both extremely supportive, encouraging her to go on with her treatment and keep fighting.

As a result, Demassi made it to her appointment on time.

After her Instagram post about the experience gained traction, Demassi was able to find and meet with the officers this weekend to thank them personally.

She said she’s forever grateful for their help.