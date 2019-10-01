



— A death associated with the national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses has been reported in New Jersey

The New Jersey Department of Health said Tuesday that the victim, a woman from northern New Jersey, died in August.

There are 12 confirmed cases of serious lung disease related to vaping in New Jersey, and two probable cases, including this death.

There are also 32 reports of severe lung illness under investigation. The victims are between 15-51 years old and most are male.

The health department says there have been no reports of serious lung illness associated with products sold in dispensaries permitted by the New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program.

Thirteen people have died in 11 states from vaping-related lung illnesses, and there are more than 800 confirmed and probable cases in 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak. A recent report found that the majority of those who got sick said they vaped THC.