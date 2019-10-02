



The NYPD has released new video of two women identified as persons of interest in a deadly mass shooting at a block party in Brooklyn.

Police want to question the women about the shooting that left one man dead and 11 others wounded at the annual “OldTimers” community event at the Brownsville Recreational Center on July 27.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Homicide inside of the Brownsville Playground located at Hegeman Avenue & Christopher Avenue #brownsville #brooklyn On 07/27/19 @ 10:52PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/iB0ug32WMC — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2019

Approximately 2,000 people were in the area for the annual event, which was coming to a close when the shooting occurred.

Jason Pagan, 38, was struck by the gunfire during and died of his injuries. Eleven other people, between the ages of 21 and 55, were injured.

“If anyone has any video before the event, during the event before the shooting, during the shooting and maybe after the shooting, please please turn that over to us,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said after the shooting.

The shooting prompted calls for peace and more funding to prevent violence in the community. Mayor Bill de Blasio promised nearly $9 million to support that effort.

Anyone with photos or videos taken before, during or after the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.