



There is stunning new video of the woman seen entering the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo.

Images posted on Instagram — by the user @Queenempress_Myahlaree — appears to capture the initial moments the woman climbed into the lion exhibit and stopped just feet short of a lion staring at her.

The woman, allegedly at the center of this zoo fiasco, posted several additional videos describing the dangerous encounter and claiming she went into the exhibit with peaceful intentions.

The shocking standoff happened on Saturday.

The woman was later escorted out of the park unscathed, but police are now searching for her, saying she may face criminal trespassing charges.

The Bronx Zoo released the following statement in response to the incident:

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

The zoo and the lion exhibit remain open.