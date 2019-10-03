



— Brave and heartfelt words were heard in court from a woman who suffered a tragic loss and a bitter betrayal when her ex-husband murdered their daughter, one day after their divorce had been finalized.

A jury found 49-year-old Neil White guilty of suffocating his daughter, Gabrielle, in June 2017 at his townhouse in New Rochelle. The night the murder was discovered, responding officers found White with light slash wounds to his wrist and his daughter dead in her bed.

Since then he has shown no remorse and taken no responsibility, and now White has been sentenced to the maximum of 25 years to life for his crime.

On Thursday, White showed no emotion as Gabrielle’s mother, Michelle Hord, spoke at sentencing and said “my heart and soul have been ripped from my body.”

“This convicted felon, this former son, husband, uncle, father and friend, who talked about songs he imagined dancing to with our baby at her wedding, has nonchalantly and unemotionally sealed his fate,” said Hord. “He has committed the most heinous and unimaginable act, literally against his own flesh and blood — an act incomprehensible to anyone who has ever touched the softness of a child’s hand or heard a baby laugh.”

READ: Victim Impact Statement From Michelle Hord On Behalf Of Gabrielle Elileen White

Hord said she lives in fear that her ex may someday walk free.

Judge George Fufidio told White his crime was incomprehensible before giving him the maximum sentence.

The defense said White plans to appeal.

“Neil misses his daughter. Neil loved his daughter. But he also maintains his innocence in this case,” said defense attorney Richard Ferrante.

Hord says she is finding hope even in this loss. She created a foundation that has funded a playground and reading room in New Rochelle, and projects in Africa and South America.