New tariffs are coming, imposed by the Trump administration, after the World Trade Organization sided with the U.S. in a dispute with the European Union.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff found out on Thursday what it will mean for residents in the Tri-State Area.

Care for a rich Bordeaux or light Chablis? French wine will soon come with heavy new tariffs, the administration slapping 25% on imports from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and 20 other EU countries.

Consumers have been digesting the news.

“Nobody likes to spend extra money on anything,” one person said.

“Maybe it is time we fight a little bit with the tariffs. Maybe we are being taken advantage of,” another said.

Eight pages of imported products will be impacted, from salami and sausage to olives and olive oil. Popular cheeses from across the pond to British wool and cashmere. In all, the tariffs will impact $7.5 billion worth of products, as retaliation for the EU’s illegal subsidies to Airbus, which the administration said cost American aerospace companies billions.

At Village Cheese Merchant in Rockville Centre, which is stocked with imported favorites, manager Patrick Ambrosio said he will accent American-made cheeses, but added, “It seems kind of insane doesn’t it? Because it’s about, I think, Boeing and Airbus, and I’m not quite what that has to do with the cheese industry, frankly.”

Shoppers told Gusoff they’ll just have to make changes.

“I will avoid it until the prices go down, because 25% is kind of a lot,” one person said.

Critics call “tariff” a six-letter word for tax, and 25% on whisky, cordials and liquors is like taxing happiness.

“Anything that is going to make the price of a good night more expensive is not for me,” one person said.

Beverage importers predict the trade war will cost American jobs.

The tariffs will go into effect as early as Oct. 18, while the administration mulls another round on European-made cars and auto parts in November.

European leaders say they’ll punch back with their own tariffs on American products.