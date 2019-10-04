



MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Amid the current vaping crisis, officials in Nassau County are proposing legislation to ban vaping in public areas where families gather.

You can’t smoke in Nassau County parks and athletic field and soon you may not be able to vape either, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

A bill was introduced Friday to make it illegal to vape at a host of county facilities where families gather, like playgrounds, athletic fields, outdoor theaters and the county driving range.

Officials say it’s all to send the message that vaping is not the new normal. It’s harmful, given a spate of recent lung illnesses and deaths.

A doctor with the American Academy of Pediatrics, the secondhand vapor is not harmless to bystanders.

The bill could be voted on before the end of the month and would come with a $250 fine for violators.

On the state level, an emergency ban on flavored e-cigarettes is now on hold, halted by an appellate court.

Because of the pause, municipalities like Nassau County are proceeding with their own legislation.

Vaping advocates, however, say it’s not cigarette smoke and shouldn’t be treated the same. They believe it should be allowed in public places, like beaches and parks, but agree it should not be allowed in places designated for children.