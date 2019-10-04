



Baseball fans live for October.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer: “What is it about October baseball that just makes this place come alive?”

Fan Joe Lolumia: “I think it’s the history, you know? We’ve had so many championships, especially in the ’90s.”

Post season in New York comes with expectations.

“It’s been 10 years since we won, so just wanna step back in … It’s a long time,” fan Shawn Serillo said.

Game 1 of the divisional series is a match-up with the Twins, who came out of nowhere and ran the AL Central. Meanwhile, the Yankees dominated the AL East with 103 victories.

“They’ve made me cry a lot this year. They’ve really put in such a wonderful effort to win,” fan Melody Sawyer said.

Some fans say the Yankees are the underdogs and that makes them more likable.

These are the top two home-run-hitting teams this year.

Last post season, the team that out-homered their opponent won 83% of the time.

You don’t need to be an analytics expert to recognize the importance of power.

“There’s been power since Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and it’s always been important and now it’s even more important,” Lolumia said.

Especially in a stadium ready to celebrate October baseball again.

“We’re looking for the Yankees to kick some tuckus,” one fan said.

The Yankees and the Twins have played five post season series and in every single one of them, the Yankees did indeed kick their tuckus.