



— Thousands of people walked for a cure for Type 1 diabetes on Sunday.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted a fundraising walk on Staten Island to help the millions of people who suffer. CBS2 is a proud media sponsor of the event.

Familiar faces come back every year for the JDRF Community One Walk, united in their resolve.

“We’ve been walking since I was born to try and I do it every year because we want to find a cure,” Rowan Fossella, who has Type 1 diabetes, told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

Many who participate suffer from Type 1 diabetes, themselves. Others are walking for close friends or family.

CBS2’s John Elliott hosted the event at the College of Staten Island. It’s become a lifeline for so many people.

“It can be hard sometimes because it’s always up or down. It’s scary sometimes,” said Type 1 diabetes patient Cara Mahr.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease with symptoms that can strike suddenly.

Parent Janine Castaldo said it means constantly worrying about her daughter’s blood sugar level, even at Sunday’s event.

“Right now we are having a pump failure. She’s not getting insulin. And we had to run home and get her insulin because we forgot everything. Whereas a normal kid would just go out and go about their business, we are running around trying to find insulin for her to save her life,” Castaldo said.

The money raised from the walk goes towards research that will hopefully ultimately cure Type 1 diabetes.

The research has already led to life-changing drugs and monitoring devices.

“It would be life-changing. We could go anywhere, travel anywhere, not have to worry about bringing supplies,” parent Mary Pat Fossella said.

This community is one families never wanted to be part of, but together they are making strides to end the disease.

Sunday’s walk raised more than $128,000. More donations are still being counted.