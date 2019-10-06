



— Starting Monday, cars traveling in M15 bus lanes on Manhattan’s First and Second avenues will be photographed by new bus-mounted cameras.

It’s part of the plan to reduce traffic and increase bus speeds in the city.

The MTA says 51 buses that travel in dedicated bus lanes on the M15 Select Bus Service route are being equipped with the Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) camera systems. The cameras can capture photos and videos of vehicles that obstruct bus lanes, and the information is then passed along to NYCDOT for review and processing.

According to the MTA, the system collects multiple pieces of evidence to make sure that drivers will not receive tickets for making permitted turns from bus lanes.

Car owners will only receive warnings during the first 60 days the system is in use, but after that, motorists who continue to block bus lanes will be fined. The fines begin at $50 for a first violation and goes up to $250 for a fifth violation and each subsequent offense.

The MTA plans to expand the ABLE system to the B44 SBS and M14 SBS by the end of November for a total of 123 ABLE-equipped buses across the M15, B44 and M14 routes.