



— In Greenwich Village , a former rundown five-unit building has undergone a massive transformation.

It’s been re-imagined as a highly stylized single-family home with some pretty impressive amenities.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge got a look inside for this week’s Living Large.

The 1800s townhouse on Waverly Place stands tall with an iconic Greek revival facade in front, while the back, in stark contrast, reveals a contemporary steel-and-glass wall construction.

Inside, a floating wood-and-glass staircase is the architectural centerpiece.

“When you look up, you see a sort of interesting industrial vibe with an amazing skylight that brings light down throughout the whole house all day,” said Robert Dankner, of Prime Manhattan Residential.

It took a three-year renovation to create the highly stylized six-story home.

“You have 8,300 square feet inside, huge, and about 1,500 square feet outside, huge,” Dankner said.

Dankner says at 25 feet wide, the home is considered a mansion.

There is substantial scale to the home, from the entertaining space on the main floor to the impressive kitchen on the lower level.

All of the appliances in the kitchen are restaurant grade, and the island countertop is a single-slab Carrara marble.

There’s an easy flow from the inside to the outside, which features functionally abstract tiles over the swimming pool.

“It’s walkable glass, which brings light into the pool which is below us,” Dankner said.

Talk about a selling feature. The glass-walled lap pool in the basement allows sunlight in from above, while everything is reflected from the side.

“In the world of pools in Manhattan, this is one of the coolest pools you’ll see,” Dankner said.

On the upper floors there are eight bedrooms, including a sweet space adorned with butterflies and a top floor with a retractable skylight awning.

The master is simply elegant and also open to the outside.

There is an equally impressive master bath and an enviable closet.

Crowning all of that is a 600-square-foot roof deck, featuring a beautiful terrace and a hot tub, all surrounded by a stunning cityscape.

“What you see, nothing will ever change. It’s a landmarked district,” Dankner said.

To live large at 109 Waverly Place will cost you $21.5 million.