NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested the man they say groped a woman while she slept inside her Brooklyn home.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Sixth Avenue and 40th Street in Sunset Park.

Police said the suspect – identified as 30-year-old Augustin Orzco – entered the 25-year-old woman’s apartment through an unlocked door and groped her.

She woke up and scared him off.

Orzco was arrested Tuesday and charged with sex abuse, burglary and criminal trespass.

