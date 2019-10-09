Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested the man they say groped a woman while she slept inside her Brooklyn home.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Sixth Avenue and 40th Street in Sunset Park.
Police said the suspect – identified as 30-year-old Augustin Orzco – entered the 25-year-old woman’s apartment through an unlocked door and groped her.
She woke up and scared him off.
Orzco was arrested Tuesday and charged with sex abuse, burglary and criminal trespass.