



The NYPD has arrested 10 members of the dangerous Trinitarios gang, including two suspects police say are tied to the brutal killing of Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz

In a press conference on Wednesday, authorities announced the arrests were made in a takedown by the Bronx Gang Squad.

Police were responding to at least two “overt acts of violence” using knives and machetes allegedly carried out by the notorious street gang.

HAPPENING NOW: Chief Tim McCormack announces the takedown of 10 members of the Trinitario Gang—including a high-ranking member—wanted for attempted murder, gang assault among other violent crimes. Great job by Chief McCormack and the Bronx Gang Squad. pic.twitter.com/7kuYUEaNTl — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 9, 2019

The 10 suspects, including one high-ranking member of the Trinitarios, have been charged with conspiracy, attempted murder, and gang assault.

Police sources say the crime sweep targeted several locations in the Bronx Wednesday morning. NYPD Chief Timothy McCormack told reporters that weapons including a shotgun and other firearms were found at one of the gang hideouts.

The NYPD says these suspects are allegedly part of the Los Sures subset within the Trinitarios and are connected to the 2018 murder of “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

The 15-year-old was mistakenly targeted by Trinitarios gang members, infamously dragged out of a Bronx bodega on surveillance camera, and slashed to death with machetes by a group of attackers.

Chief McCormack told reporters Wednesday that is was a separate investigation into the gang’s crime, but two of the suspects arrested Wednesday have also been connected to that savage killing.

In June, a jury found five men guilty on all counts in the “Justice for Junior” trial, including charges of first degree murder and gang assault.

The latest charges against the Trinitarios stem from random crimes the NYPD believes were carried out to secure their territory within New York City.

Five men are still at large and the NYPD is seeking the public’s help in tracking them down:

19-year-old Raimy Carrasco

20-year-old Christopher Acosta

23-year-old Jorge Marques-Neto

23-year-old Jery Peguero

25-year-old Oliver Fernandez

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.