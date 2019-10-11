



Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered National Grid to immediately connect more than 1,100 homes and small business that were denied service.

CBS2 has extensively reported on National Grid customers unable to get connected to service due to a moratorium on hookups.

After CBS2’s Marcia Kramer demanded answers from Cuomo, he promised an investigation.

On Friday, Cuomo announced that National Grid is facing millions in penalties for failing to connect existing residential customers with natural gas as required by public service law. National Grid was directed to immediately connect 1,157 residential and small business customers who had been previously denied service.

“It is the fundamental responsibility of our utilities to provide reliable service,” Cuomo said Friday. “National Grid has acted in bad faith throughout this process — first by denying over 1,100 eligible customers with service and now by failing to fulfill its core responsibility. Today, National Grid is being ordered to immediately connect those 1,100 customers, and I have directed [the Department of Public Service] to expand their ongoing investigation to include potential negligence in not preparing for the months ahead. Make no mistake, New York will hold National Grid accountable.”

National Grid – which has declined repeated offers by CBS2 for an on-camera interview – has said it was refusing service to thousands of customers, claiming a gas shortage. All the while it has been fighting with the state over a new pipeline, and has said “any incremental gas load will exacerbate the current supply shortage.”

National Grid’s proposed pipeline, if approved, would not be in service until next year.

