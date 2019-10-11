Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Columbus Day Weekend is a great time to check out the fall foliage.
According to New York State tourism officials, areas like the Catskills are showing off their peak colors.
But if you can’t head upstate, the leaves closer to home are also starting to turn.
The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation wants you to “Fall for NYC” with events all month across the five boroughs.
Urban Park Ranger Sgt. Andrew Calise stopped by the CBSN New York studios to share what’s happening this weekend.